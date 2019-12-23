OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite Specifications Leaked; Know Details

As usual, OnePlus is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup in Q3 next year. This time, it is likely that the company will launch a "Lite" variant too. So, we may get to see OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in 2020.

As per a leak by Techlapse, OnePlus 8 Lite may offer 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. Also, the report suggests that it may be power packed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging.

When it comes to optics, OnePlus 8 Lite may probably feature a triple rear camera setup that has 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors. The report also hints that the smartphone might cost around $434.

According to the report, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and a resolution of 1440 x 3140 pixels. For the front camera, the display is likely to feature a hole-punch. When it comes to the processor, the OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. In terms of camera, it is likely to come with a 64 MP primary sensor, and it might have a fourth 3D ToF sensor.

Earlier, 91Mobiles had also disclosed a few specs of OnePlus 8 Lite, hinting that it might come with a 90 Hz display.