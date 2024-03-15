OnePlus Ace 3V Set to Launch in China: Key Features Confirmed

The OnePlus Ace 3V, expected to be the global OnePlus Nord 4, is gearing up to launch in China next week. While OnePlus has yet to confirm the global identity of the device, leaks suggest it will be the Nord 4. The company has teased several notable features ahead of its debut.



Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the OnePlus Ace 3V promises robust performance, complemented by up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Running on Android 14 OS, the device ensures a seamless user experience.

OnePlus China's President, Li Jie, has unveiled the device's front look. It showcases a large display with minimal bezels, enhancing its visual appeal. Moreover, the relocation of the alert slider to the left side of the device improves accessibility without compromising usability.

While specific details are yet to be disclosed, leaks hint at impressive specifications. The OnePlus Ace 3V might feature a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel OIS primary rear camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Under the hood, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support ensures long-lasting performance, with an included charger in the retail package. Biometric authentication is expected to be seamless with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The official release date of the OnePlus Ace 3V is anticipated to be revealed at Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon flagship product launch conference on March 18. Following its debut in China, the device will likely hit global markets, including India, with speculations suggesting a launch in the second half of 2024.