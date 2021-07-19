OnePlus Nord 2 to launch on July 22; clours and specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and colour options got leaked ahead of this week's launch. The phone is all set to launch in India on July 22. The renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 have also been leaked and the design shown is similar to what was leaked in the past. The phone is seen to sport a perforated screen design with the cutout placed in the upper left corner of the screen. There is reportedly a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular shaped camera module positioned in the upper left corner of the rear panel.



Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2, a few days before launch. The phone is expected to come in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze colour options. There will likely be a Green Woods colour option as well, which will only be available on a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The renders also suggest that the alert slider and power button are on the right edge, whereas the volume key is on the left edge of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2: Expected Specifications

Agarwal also leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2, saying that the phone may have dual SIM slots and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD + Fluid AMOLED display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a 90Hz update, rate and pixel density of 410ppi. The OnePlus Nord 2 will work with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It will likely come in two configurations: 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage.

Coming to the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is tilted to feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with features like dual video, ultra nightscape, group shot 2.0, and more.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is expected on the OnePlus Nord 2. It is tipped to include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support. The phone is likely to run on OxygenOS 11.3, and OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 2 will receive two OS updates and three years of software support after launch.