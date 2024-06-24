OnePlus Nord 3 Now Under ₹20,000 on Amazon

Now is the perfect time if you've been waiting to buy the OnePlus Nord 3. Amazon's Monsoon Mobile Mania sale offers the OnePlus Nord 3 at a significantly reduced price—now available for under ₹20,000. This deal comes just as the OnePlus Nord 4 is about to be released, making the Nord 3 an even more attractive option.

OnePlus Nord 3: Under ₹20,000 Deal

The OnePlus Nord 3 is listed at ₹19,998 on Amazon; no special card offers are needed. However, using certain credit cards can bring the price down even further. If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, customers will get an additional cashback of approximately ₹1,000, reducing the effective price to ₹18,998. This is a fantastic deal for a smartphone of this calibre. Alternatively, customers with a DBS Credit Card can get an instant discount of ₹1,500, bringing the price down to ₹18,498.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, ensuring a smooth and powerful performance. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample space and speed for all your needs.

Selfie lovers will appreciate the 16MP front camera, which is perfect for capturing clear and vibrant self-portraits. The device sports a 6.74-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, delivering 450 PPI for sharp and detailed visuals. It also supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. Battery life is robust with a 5000 mAh battery, which can be quickly recharged using OnePlus' 80W SUPERVOOC technology. In terms of software, the OnePlus Nord 3 launched with OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13. It has since been updated to OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, ensuring the latest features and security updates.

With its high-end specifications and recent price drop, the OnePlus Nord 3 is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. Take advantage of Amazon's Monsoon Mobile Mania sale to get this impressive device for under ₹20,000. Whether you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card or a DBS Credit Card, you can secure an even better deal, making this the perfect time to buy the OnePlus Nord 3.