OnePlus Nord 5 to Feature Dual 50MP Sensors and a Stunning Ultra-Wide Camera

OnePlus, a leading global technology brand, recently announced the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5. The new OnePlus Nord 5 brings significant performance enhancements and elevates the imaging capabilities to meet the evolving demands of today’s smartphone users.

Building on OnePlus’s legacy of innovative camera technology, the OnePlus Nord 5 comes equipped with a 50 + 50 MP camera along with flagship-grade camera sensors on both the front and back, ensuring stunning details and lifelike colours in every shot, no matter the lighting conditions.

Flagship-grade Imaging System for Every Moment

The OnePlus Nord 5 introduces a dual 50MP Ultra-Clear camera system on both the front and rear. The rear camera boasts the advanced LYT-700 sensor, previously exclusive to the flagship OnePlus 13 series, bringing flagship-level imaging to the Nord lineup. Leveraging the OnePlus 13’s HDR algorithm, the OnePlus Nord 5 ensures lifelike color reproduction and exceptional detail retention, even in low-lighting conditions.

Calibrated for precision, the OnePlus Nord 5 also excels in portrait and group photography, producing natural skin tones and reduced noise across various lighting conditions. Its advanced HDR processing ensures balanced exposures, while the 116° ultra-wide lens (8MP) captures expansive scenes without distortion.

The front camera also marks a significant upgrade with the all new 50MP JN5 sensor typically found in premium flagship devices. Accompanying the front camera sensor is hardware multi-focusing (autofocus) that ensures maximum clarity when capturing the challenging low-light groufies or selfies.

Advanced LivePhoto Technology

The OnePlus Nord 5 brings an upgraded LivePhoto functionality with Ultra HDR support, capturing 3-second motion shots with exceptional clarity. It records 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter press, rendering the cover photo in Ultra HDR quality.

4K Video Capture

The OnePlus Nord 5 also brings support for 4K video recording at 60fps for both the front and rear camera, ensuring that every moment is recorded in breathtaking detail and fluidity.

OnePlus Buds 4 Redefine Noise Cancellation with Intelligent Adaptive ANC and Adaptive Mode

OnePlus today highlighted the sophisticated Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities of its latest true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. Featuring industry-leading Real-time Adaptive ANC, the Buds 4 achieve an exceptional noise reduction depth of up to 55dB across an ultra-wide 5500Hz frequency range, effectively silencing a vast spectrum of ambient sounds. Running up to 800 times per second, the system ensures precise and responsive ANC performance in every scenario.