OnePlus Pad 3 India Launch Confirmed for September: All You Need to Know

The OnePlus Pad 3, which was officially unveiled on June 5 globally, is all set to make its way to the Indian market this September. Although the brand hasn’t disclosed the Indian pricing yet, the device is priced at $699 in the US and GBP 529 in the UK—roughly translating to around ₹60,000. This gives a fair idea of what Indian buyers can expect in terms of cost.

Designed as a premium tablet offering, the OnePlus Pad 3 brings a compelling mix of powerful specs and user-friendly features. The device is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Whether it’s multitasking, gaming, or streaming, the Pad 3 is engineered to handle it all effortlessly.

A key visual highlight is its expansive 13.2-inch LCD screen, delivering a sharp 3.4K resolution (2,400 x 3,392 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display also boasts a 7:5 aspect ratio, 315ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 600 nits—ensuring clarity even under bright lighting.

The camera system includes a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera, suitable for casual photography and high-quality video calls. For an immersive media experience, the tablet houses eight speakers and dual microphones. It also supports OnePlus's Open Canvas feature for seamless multitasking, running on the OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard—sold separately—enhance its productivity profile, making it a versatile option for students, professionals, and creators alike.

Battery life is another standout, thanks to a robust 12,140mAh battery that supports blazing-fast 80W SuperVOOC charging. This means users can go longer between charges and get back up to speed quickly when needed.

In terms of design, the Pad 3 will be available in two elegant finishes—Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. Buyers in India can expect two configuration options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

While the official pricing for India is still under wraps, OnePlus is expected to reveal those details closer to launch. According to a recent press release, the sale is confirmed for September. Potential buyers should also keep an eye out for possible pre-order offers and accessory bundles that could provide additional value.

With top-tier specifications, sleek design, and the backing of OnePlus’s tech pedigree, the Pad 3 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium Android tablet segment.