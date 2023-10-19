OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more

The OnePlus Pad Go was recently launched in India, and the tablet is now all set to go on sale on October 20. The budget OnePlus tablet is priced at Rs 19,999, and interested buyers can get it at a lower price with introductory offers. Here's a quick look at the sales offers, prices in India, and specifications of the latest OnePlus Pad Go tablet.



OnePlus Pad Go: Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Go model with 8GB RAM + 128GB WIFI storage is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The LTE version of the same model will be on sale for Rs 21,999, while the 256GB LTE model will cost you Rs 23,999. The tablet will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus stores, Reliance, Croma and other platforms.

OnePlus Pad Go: Launch Sale Offers

There is a Rs 2,000 discount offer on ICICI Bank and OneCard cards, which will effectively bring the price down to Rs 17,999 if you buy the OnePlus Pad Go through OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and a few other offline stores. Customers can also avail of an additional special discount coupon of Rs 1000 if they apply through the company's official OnePlus website. This offer is valid on 8GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi variant. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go through Amazon can claim an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 using SBI cards. There is also a similar offer on Flipkart but with ICICI Bank.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications and Design

The OnePlus Pad Go has a metallic back panel with a two-tone design. The tablet has two cameras: one on the front and one on the back. The device has slim bezels, similar to its premium version. It will be sold in only one colour option: the Twin Mint colourway. The new OnePlus Pad Go arrives with an 11.35-inch screen with 2.4k resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

A MediaTek Helio G99 chipset under the hood powers it. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The OnePlus Pad Go features an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging. The company includes the charger in the retail box