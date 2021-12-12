OnePlus stops OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus has reportedly halted the rollout of OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro following reports of bugs and issues from users.

The smartphone maker may soon re-release the update after fixing all the bugs that users have reported

"We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them," OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police.

"We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible."

The latest Oxygen OS update promised to bring system-level improvements and features along with some changes to the user interface.

The update also said to add some new design elements and animations that look new. App icons are also updated with new textures.

With the new update, the gallery would allow users switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognising the best-quality pictures.

Once the update is live, Work-Life Balance would be available and it lets users switch between Work and Life modes using a Quick Setting.

Each mode can be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be triggered by location, Wi-Fi network, or the time.