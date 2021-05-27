OnePlus Teases Launch of 'Something New', Hints at OnePlus Nord 2 Debut in India

OnePlus has teased the arrival of "something new" to India. There is no clarity on what that could be, but since the OnePlus 9 series was introduced in March, the company will likely introduce the next-generation OnePlus Nord phones. Rumours claim that OnePlus may be preparing to launch OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. These two smartphones have been leaked in the past and are listed to be released in June. Therefore, OnePlus may be causing these two phones to arrive in India.

You figure it out pic.twitter.com/YSC2MobEAy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 26, 2021

The company shared a cryptic tweet with the words "you find out" via the OnePlus India Twitter account. Additionally, OnePlus has used sign language to convey a message that decodes "Something new is yet to come." If our interpretation is right, the company could be preparing to release new products in June 2021.



Recent leaks also suggest the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The former looks to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched last year. At the same time, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is claimed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10. Both smartphones were recently spotted on the BIS certification site, suggesting an imminent launch in the Indian market.



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is codenamed OnePlus 'EBBA' and has the model number EB2101. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2 is codenamed OnePlus 'Denniz' and has the model number DN2101.



Just a day ago, the company itself accidentally confirmed the nickname of OnePlus Nord 2. The company included OnePlus Nord 2 in the list of supported phones for the free Stadia Premiere Edition promotion in its FAQ section, confirming the existence of the successor to OnePlus Nord. Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 can be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC; this makes it the first OnePlus phone to come without a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.



An insider also suggested that the two phones, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G, will launch on separate dates in June. One will be released on June 10, and the other will be released on June 25.





