OnePlus unveils a unique “Light a Light, Plant a Plant” brand campaign

This Diwali, OnePlus is looking forward to making celebrations more meaningful and future-centric, with a new campaign titled, “Light a Light, Plant a Plant”. In line with its renowned community spirit, OnePlus focuses on creating special moments by going beyond the traditional marketing approaches, and impacting the lives of its future India community with this heartfelt initiative.

OnePlus unveils “Light a Light, Plant a Plant”, a creative yet thoughtful Diwali initiative created with the iconic Bollywood figure, Jackie Shroff, in collaboration with JK Foundation. The initiative commits to planting 1 lakh plants across India in the spirit of lighting up the future. This special initiative is in continuation of the brand’s initiative of planting 20,000 trees in 2019.

The association with Jackie Shroff is a natural continuation of the brand's past collaboration with the Bollywood actor, and his long-standing advocacy for greener cities. The campaign’s hero film is also seen capturing a simple yet impactful message: this Diwali, as we light up our homes, let’s plant a plant. The ad film is an invitation for users and the wider India community to celebrate every way one chooses to mark the festival while also making it more meaningful by adding a sapling to their celebratory joy.

Additionally, the ad film aptly showcases the brand's rooted belief that powerful technology should also enable a healthier planet, while drawing a subtle parallel between the clean, fast experience of the popular OxygenOS and the brand's commitment to cleaner air and greener neighbourhoods. "Light a Light, Plant a Plant" campaign extends the OnePlus community spirit beyond screens turning festive light into living green for years to come.

Conceptualised in-house by the OnePlus marketing team and directed by OML (Only Much Louder), the festive marketing campaign from OnePlus promises to bring warmth and joy to its audiences.

Addressing the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India, shared, “Our ‘Light a Light, Plant a Plant’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of joy and a brighter, hopeful future this Diwali. This year, we are focusing on the profound impact of shared responsibility towards a brighter future. By sharing the spirit of giving and togetherness, we hope to spark a movement and conversation where celebration and renewed hope for a greener future can go hand in hand."

Through JK Foundation and local partners, plantations will prioritise native species and ongoing care to maximise survival, with periodic impact updates for the OnePlus community.

The ad film is available across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and can be accessed here.

Campaign Films: