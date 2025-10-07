OpenAI Brings Popular Apps Like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow Directly Into ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a major upgrade to ChatGPT, transforming it into a true multitasking hub. Users can now access and use some of their favourite apps — including Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, and Zillow — directly from within the chatbot. The update, unveiled at OpenAI’s DevDay event, marks a significant step in making ChatGPT a one-stop platform for creativity, productivity, and everyday tasks.

The new functionality is powered by OpenAI’s Apps SDK, a toolset that allows developers to connect third-party services to ChatGPT. The goal, according to OpenAI, is to make it possible for users to get things done without constantly switching between different apps or websites.

With these integrations, ChatGPT users can now perform tasks such as creating playlists, designing visuals, finding courses, or browsing property listings — all through natural conversations. For instance, you can type, “Spotify, make a playlist for my morning run,” and the AI will generate one based on your preferences. Or you might ask, “Canva, design a promotional post for my bakery,” and see an instant design preview without opening another app.

To start using these tools, users need to connect their respective app accounts to ChatGPT. Once linked, they can issue commands as part of a regular chat. While the feature is still evolving, Spotify noted, “It’s early days, so while we might not be able to deliver on every request just yet, we’ll continue to build, refine, and improve the experience over the coming weeks and months.”

Among the first wave of integrated services, Canva stands out for its creative flexibility. Users can generate, preview, and modify designs directly within ChatGPT by simply typing requests like “make the text bigger” or “change the background colour.” Once the design looks good, they can open it in Canva for final touches.

Figma offers a similar experience for collaborative design. Teams can brainstorm, create diagrams, or tweak layouts through simple prompts. Meanwhile, Coursera integration enhances learning within ChatGPT — users can get tailored course recommendations, video lessons, and study materials based on their ongoing discussions.

For those interested in real estate, Zillow now brings property listings into the chat. You can ask ChatGPT to “find three-bedroom houses with a garden near Delhi,” and it will return results complete with prices, photos, and maps.

But OpenAI isn’t stopping here. The company confirmed that more integrations are coming soon, with apps like Uber, DoorDash, Target, OpenTable, Peloton, Tripadvisor, and AllTrails expected to join the lineup. These additions will let users book rides, order food, make restaurant reservations, and plan outdoor adventures — all inside ChatGPT.

Later this year, OpenAI will also open app submissions for developers, allowing them to build, publish, and eventually monetise their own ChatGPT-compatible tools. Every submission will go through a review process before being listed in the upcoming app directory.

With these integrations, ChatGPT is quickly evolving from a conversational AI into a dynamic digital ecosystem — one that blends chat, creativity, learning, and everyday convenience into a single, seamless experience.