OpenAI launches a voice feature for all ChatGPT users; How to use it

OpenAI's recent update on the ChatGPT voice feature is exciting news for users. This feature allows people to interact with ChatGPT using spoken conversations instead of just text. Now, this voice feature is available to all free and paid users.

To use the ChatGPT voice feature, users must download the app and look for the headphones icon. Tapping this icon will activate the voice chat feature, allowing users to talk to ChatGPT instead of typing.

Former OpenAI President Greg Brockman mentioned that this update significantly changes the ChatGPT experience. It introduces a new way of interacting with AI, making it more attractive and convenient.

ChatGPT's voice feature uses five different voices that users can choose according to their preferences. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to create these voices. Additionally, the company used its unique Whisper speech recognition system to convert spoken words into text that ChatGPT can understand.

OpenAI mentioned in a blog post that this advancement is possible thanks to a new text-to-speech model. This model can generate human-like audio from text input and a short speech sample. This advancement opens up numerous possibilities for creative applications and improves accessibility for multiple users.

By integrating these voice capabilities, ChatGPT can now understand spoken commands and respond conversationally, making interactions more natural and dynamic.

This OpenAI update marks a big step forward in improving ChatGPT's capabilities. It expands the usefulness of AI in various scenarios, such as assisting, enabling more accessible communication for people with disabilities, and enhancing user experience in different applications.

The announcement video released by OpenAI also hinted at internal disagreements within the company regarding the reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman and board decisions, showing some tension within the organization.