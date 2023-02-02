OpenAI releases paid version of ChatGPT

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that OpenAI plans to release a paid version of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot has become a discussion point ever since it was introduced. And now, the company has officially launched the paid version of ChatGPT called ChatGPT Plus. It is available for a subscription fee of USD 20 per month; ChatGPT Plus is available only in the US. Also, people who do not want to use ChatGPT Plus can continue to use the free version.



ChatGPT Plus launched in the US

Announcing the release of ChatGPT Plus, the official Open AI Twitter handle reads: "We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available."

Those who are interested can join the waitlist by clicking on a link. OpenAI says, "We'll begin to invite people from the waitlist and will broaden availability beyond the US soon. Join the waitlist here."

ChatGPT Plus Benefits

In an official blog, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT plus. The post reads, "We're launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions."

It also mentions that ChatGPT Plus is available for USD 20 per month and has several benefits. These benefits include "General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements."

ChatGPT Plus is available in the US, the AI company is planning to 'expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon'.

With the growing popularity of ChatGPT around the world, it was a matter of time before Open AI turned it into its silver lining. Last month, some users started noticing that they were being offered a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT Professional, for a price of USD 42 per month.

What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by AI (Artificial Intelligence) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds like a human. ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was presented as a prototype on November 30, 2022. Since it was released to the public as a trial version, ChatGPT has been used in various ways; it has been asked to compose poetry and music, treated as a search engine, and even feared that it will cost the job to the people. But to date, he had not been asked to appear for an examination. The friendly chatbot can also pass an MBA exam. However, it has a weakness many of you could relate to math.