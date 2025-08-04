OpenAI Reportedly Planning Affordable 'Go' ChatGPT Plan Ahead of GPT-5 Launch

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, appears to be developing a new subscription tier aimed at users looking for a more affordable AI experience. The potential new offering, reportedly named ‘Go’, is expected to fall below the current Plus ($20/month) and Pro ($200/month) plans, making ChatGPT more accessible to a wider audience.

The first hint of this new pricing option emerged from a user named Tibor Bhaho on X (formerly Twitter), who shared a screenshot suggesting internal references to the ‘Go’ tier in the ChatGPT web app's source code. While OpenAI hasn’t officially confirmed its plans, the timing coincides with rising anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of GPT-5.

Currently, ChatGPT offers a free tier, the Plus plan, which provides access to advanced models like GPT-4-turbo, and the Pro plan designed for developers and power users. If the Go tier comes to market, it could fill a key middle ground — offering more functionality than the free version while being lighter on the wallet compared to existing paid options.

What features the Go plan might include remains unclear. Industry observers speculate that it could provide access to simplified or smaller model variants such as o3 or o4-mini-high, potentially excluding high-end tools like OpenAI’s agent features or the video generation tool Sora. In this way, OpenAI may strike a balance between affordability and capability, catering to casual users without overwhelming infrastructure or licensing costs.

Beyond pricing changes, OpenAI seems to be quietly experimenting with new interface features as well. Some users have noticed additions like a ‘Favourites’ tab and a ‘Pin chat’ option, which could help users manage and retrieve past conversations more easily. These features, however, appear to be part of limited testing and have not been rolled out broadly.

Meanwhile, excitement around GPT-5 continues to build. OpenAI has been working on the next-generation AI model for months, though its release timeline has reportedly been delayed several times due to internal safety reviews and performance evaluations.

Speaking recently on a podcast with comedian Theo Von, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted that GPT-5 is nearing its debut. Sharing a personal moment with the model, Altman said, “It was a weird feeling,” after GPT-5 answered a complex question faster and more accurately than he could. “It responded instantly and correctly,” he added, noting how the interaction gave him a glimpse of the technology’s potential.

As competition in the AI space intensifies, OpenAI’s rumored budget offering could be a strategic move to expand its user base and maintain relevance across diverse user segments. While code-level discoveries like this often point to features in development, there’s always a chance plans could shift. Until OpenAI issues an official announcement, the details around the Go plan — including its launch date and exact capabilities — remain speculative.