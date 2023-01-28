Oppo Reno 8T India launch in the first week of February

The Oppo Reno 8T will be coming to the global market soon as the company confirms the launch date of the premium 5G phone. It will arrive in the Philippines on February 8, according to the details shared by Oppo. While the brand has yet to reveal the phone's India launch date, the Oppo Reno 8T is expected to make its Indian debut as well.

Tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the India price and images of the upcoming Oppo phone, suggesting that the device will be coming to the country soon. It is rumoured to launch in India in February's first week. The Oppo Reno 8T may be priced between Rs 27,000-29,000. If this is true, the new Oppo phone will compete with Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro.

The company has yet to tease the Oppo Reno 8T features, but leakers have hinted at what the 5G phone might be. Leaked images suggest that this Oppo phone may feature a slightly curved screen and flaunt a slim profile. It has a very lightweight design as the body appears very thin. The rear camera seems very prominent, meaning the phone will wobble when placed on a flat surface.

On the front, you may get to see the typical hole-punch display design. The clipping is placed in the upper left corner of the screen. The Oppo Reno 8T could be available in two colours, including yellow and black. Specs-wise, the Oppo phone might come with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood. This is a chipset that one can find in budget phones. But this shouldn't surprise many people if Oppo launches a smartphone with this chip because Oppo had already offered its premium phones with underperforming SoCs.

There could be a typical 6.67-inch display that is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. We see this on most phones, so the new mid-range phone is expected to feature that as well. As for optics, we can expect a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, we may get to see a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8T also offers a typical 5000 mAh battery under the hood. It may support 67W fast charging. The company is also expected to include a faster charger in the retail box, considering it hasn't phased it out for other phones. The new Oppo phone is likely to ship with the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box.