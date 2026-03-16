OPPO Set to Debut Next-Gen Foldable With Advanced Hinge and AI Tools on March 17

OPPO is preparing to introduce its newest foldable smartphone in China on March 17, expanding its premium lineup with a device focused on durability, performance, and AI-driven productivity. While the company has confirmed the domestic launch date, it has only hinted at an international release without sharing a timeline.

Notably, OPPO has yet to launch a book-style foldable phone in India. The brand’s Indian portfolio currently includes only clamshell-style Flip models, with its larger foldable devices limited to select global markets.

According to the company’s China website, the upcoming foldable adopts a book-style design and will be available in three colour options — Golden Orange, Original Titanium, and Deep Black. Pre-order listings reveal three storage configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and a top-tier 16GB RAM with 1TB storage variant. Satellite connectivity support will be exclusive to the highest-end model.

Continuing its long-standing imaging partnership, OPPO is again working with Swedish optics specialist Hasselblad to fine-tune the phone’s camera system.

Flagship Performance and Camera Hardware

The foldable will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it among the most powerful Android smartphones expected this year. Reports indicate the device will feature a 200MP main rear camera, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Battery life also appears to be a priority. The phone is expected to house a large 6,000mAh battery. On the display front, it may include an expansive 8.12-inch inner foldable screen and a 6.62-inch outer cover display, offering flexibility for both productivity and everyday use.

Reinforced Hinge and “Zero-Feel Crease” Display

OPPO has detailed major engineering upgrades aimed at minimizing visible screen creases — a common foldable drawback. The device introduces what the company calls a “Zero-Feel Crease,” enabled by a second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge and a redesigned flexible display structure.

The hinge incorporates an industry-first 3D liquid printing process that smooths microscopic surface irregularities. Using ultra-precise laser scanning and high-resolution 3D printing, tiny structural gaps are filled to reduce height variance from 0.2mm to 0.05mm. A wider waterdrop fold design and a new pivot system increase support force and reduce stress on the screen during folding.

A newly developed Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass layer further improves long-term screen flatness. OPPO claims this glass is 50 percent thicker than standard ultra-thin glass, offering better resistance to deformation and improved shape recovery after repeated folding.

The device also uses premium materials including grade-5 titanium alloy, ultra-high-strength steel, and aerospace-grade aluminium. The external screen is protected by Nanocrystal Glass for better drop resistance. Water resistance ratings of IP56, IP58, and IP59 add further durability.

AI Productivity and Cross-Platform Sharing

In collaboration with Google Cloud, OPPO is introducing new AI-powered productivity features. A key addition is the OPPO AI Pen, an upgraded stylus built for writing, organising, and creative tasks on the foldable display. The company has not confirmed whether it will be bundled or sold separately.

The stylus supports AI Chart and AI Image features powered by Google’s AI technologies. With AI Chart, users can circle handwritten notes using the stylus to automatically convert them into clean, editable digital tables. The AI Image feature, meanwhile, can transform simple sketches or doodles into refined artwork in different visual styles based on user prompts.

OPPO is also enhancing cross-device connectivity. The phone will support Android Quick Share compatibility with devices from Apple, enabling direct transfer of photos, videos, and files without requiring third-party apps.

These features will run on ColorOS 16, which OPPO says is designed to combine advanced hardware and AI capabilities to improve productivity on foldable devices.