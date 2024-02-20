Otter CEO Unveils Future: AI Avatars to Attend Meetings on Behalf of Workers

According to Otter CEO Sam Liang, the future of work meetings could involve AI avatars seamlessly replacing individuals, handling discussions, and even responding to inquiries. Liang envisions a scenario where these avatars, trained on voice data and meeting notes, mimic the individuals they represent, ensuring a natural interaction flow.



Liang highlights the significance of such AI avatars, emphasizing their potential to attend meetings on behalf of individuals, boosting productivity and saving valuable time. He reveals that Otter is actively developing prototypes for this technology, with a possible implementation later this year.

Liang says the AI avatars are anticipated to be capable of answering 90 per cent of queries during meetings, with any unresolved questions forwarded to the actual individual for clarification with a note saying, "Hey, I don't know how to answer this question — can you help me?" Liang underscores the potential benefits of this technology, suggesting that it could enable real workers to engage in more productive and creative endeavours, ultimately enhancing company profitability.

Despite the promising prospects, Liang acknowledges the challenges of developing AI avatars that replicate human behaviour and interaction effectively. He emphasizes the necessity for these avatars to possess both knowledge and emotional intelligence to actively participate in meetings and maintain productivity.

In conclusion, Liang envisions a future where AI avatars seamlessly integrate into work environments, handling meetings and discussions with efficiency and effectiveness. While the journey to realizing this vision may be challenging, the potential benefits of productivity and time-saving are considerable. Liang added, "It needs to have the knowledge and emotional intelligence to participate in a productive way".