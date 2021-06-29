Parliamentary panel asks Google, FB to follow data norms

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday asked Google and Facebook to follow stringent norms on data privacy and data security in India. The panel also told representatives of the two companies that they would have to ensure compliance of laws framed by the Indian government.



Sources privy to the meeting said the panel told Google and Facebook officials that the current flaws on data safety and privacy on their part are "unacceptable". The parliamentary committee on IT, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, had summoned Google and Facebook over alleged misuse of social media and concerns over data security and privacy. It is likely to summon representatives of YouTube and other social media intermediaries in the coming weeks over the issue of misuse of social media. Sources privy to the meeting have said that the two representatives each from Google and Facebook deposed before the parliamentary panel at a meeting.