Paytm announces Travel Sale this festival season from April 17-19

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, is offering amazing offers on bus tickets as Indians plan their travel during the Ambedkar Jayanti long weekend (April 14-16) and celebrate New Year festivals including Tamil Puthandu, Vishu, Bihu and Vaisakhi. It has also announced a special Travel Sale from April 17-19, providing a 25% discount on bus fares.

These attractive discounts are aimed at driving greater convenience and affordability for people travelling back home during the holidays to enjoy the festivals with their loved ones. Customers stand a chance to win flat ₹3,000 cashback when they book their bus tickets on Paytm. Users can also enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on bus ticket booking.

Under Paytm's Best Price Guaranteed, the company assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. If the user finds a lower price on any other Online Travel Aggregator (OTA) for the same bus, a cashback of two times the price difference, up to ₹500, will be transferred into their Paytm Wallet.

Paytm users can protect themselves against cancellation charges by bus operators with 'Cancel Protect', which offers 100% instant refund without questions. Customers can add Cancel Protect cover starting at a premium of ₹25 for bus tickets to claim a 100% refund for trips cancelled through Paytm at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "We are delighted to present our customers with exciting deals and discounts on bus bookings, making it easier for them to visit their family, friends or discover new destinations during this festive season. With our extensive network of bus operators and a seamless booking experience, users can fully enjoy the long weekend, benefiting from customer-centric features like Cancel Protect and Best Price Guaranteed."

Paytm provides flexibility in payments, including Paytm UPI, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Wallet, Net Banking, debit cards and credit cards. The company is one of the most preferred online platforms for travel bookings due to its partnership with all major airlines, bus operators and IRCTC. The company is an accredited International Air Transport Association (IATA) travel agent.