Paytm promotes digital donations for Puri Jagannath temple devotees

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, the company announced that it is enabling devotees visiting Puri’s Jagannath temple to make donations using Paytm UPI and Paytm UPI Lite by scanning its QR code.



On the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra, the company is offering a VIP Darshan to select devotees making donations through the Paytm app until June 25. Users can win VIP Darshan for a second lucky draw which will be announced on 25th June for the Darshan on 28th June. The winners can take three people along with them for the VIP Darshan. Paytm users from Odisha, Pankaj, Gudiya and Siddhant Anand are the first lucky draw winners and will get a chance to Sugam Darshan of Rath Yatra on 20th June.

Fintech pioneer Paytm has played a significant role in making digital donations easy and convenient. From the comfort of their homes, devotees across India can make donations to Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri, from the 'Devotion' section on Paytm Super App. Additionally, the company is deploying four 3D selfie zones at the temple, where devotees can capture their pictures with the backdrop of the temple and Rath.