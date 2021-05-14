Pinterest to test live streaming with 21 creators this month

San Francisco: Social media firm Pinterest is entering the live-streaming business with a virtual event with 21 creators this month.

According to TechCrunch, the virtual event from May 24-25 will be Pinterest's first streaming creator content event to its more than 475 million global users.

The live streams allow up to five "guests" and an unlimited number of viewers.

"Moderators will help to control the experience. They will also have the ability to remove people from the chat if they do not uphold Pinterest's Community Standards," the report mentioned.

Users will be directed to the live event via a new "Live" tab inside the Pinterest app for iOS and Android.

"As a visual platform, people discover billions of ideas on Pinterest every day, and we're always looking for new ways to help them bring those ideas to life," David Temple, Pinterest's head of Creators, was quoted as saying.

Pinterest, whose market value increased more than 600 per cent during the pandemic, plans to remain an independent company.

There were reports in February that Microsoft planned to acquire the $51-billion social media firm Pinterest but the talks did not materialise.

Pinterest's international user base expanded 46 per cent to 361 million.