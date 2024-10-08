PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset

PlayStation India has introduced two new high-performance gaming audio accessories: the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset. These premium devices will be available across major retailers in India, including Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales, starting October 11, 2024.

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds

The Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds are designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for gamers, whether at home or on the move. Equipped with advanced planar magnetic drivers, these earbuds offer superior sound quality, allowing players to enjoy realistic and detailed audio in their favorite games. The earbuds use PlayStation Link wireless technology, which ensures a fast and lossless connection for lag-free audio.

For seamless voice communication, the Pulse Explore earbuds feature two hidden microphones with AI-enhanced noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear communication with teammates. These earbuds also provide up to 5 hours of battery life, with an additional 10 hours of playtime from the included charging case, making them perfect for long gaming sessions or traveling.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds come with accessories such as a PlayStation Link USB adapter, a charging case, six earbud tips, and a USB cable.

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

The Pulse Elite Wireless Headset offers gamers a premium audio experience, also featuring planar magnetic drivers for rich, lifelike sound. Like the earbuds, the headset utilizes PlayStation Link technology for a stable, high-quality wireless connection, ensuring no detail of the in-game audio is missed.

Designed for extended gaming, the Pulse Elite headset provides up to 30 hours of battery life and includes quick-charging capabilities. It also comes with a fully retractable microphone equipped with AI-powered noise rejection for clear communication in multiplayer games. The headset is built for comfort during long gaming sessions, offering an ergonomic design and durable build.

Availability and Pricing

Both the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset will be available in India starting from October 11, 2024. The Pulse Explore earbuds are priced at Rs 18,990, while the Pulse Elite headset will be available for Rs 12,990. These new accessories are designed to elevate the gaming experience with superior sound, comfort, and convenience for gamers across India.



