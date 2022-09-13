Poco M5 goes on first sale today: Price and specifications

Poco's new budget camper, the M5, is up for its first sale today. The Poco M5 comes with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an actual leather panel and a giant camera module, sure to catch your eye. The Poco M5 is the successor to the Poco M4, which was also launched in the budget category. Camera-wise, the Poco M5 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. This budget phone also supports TurboRAM, which expands your RAM by 2GB. Let's take a detailed look at the price and specifications of the Poco M5.

Little M5: Price and Availability

The Poco M5 comes in two variants including 4GB + 64GB variant and 6GB + 128GB variant. The base 4GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively. However, Poco is also offering special deals and discounts on the Poco M5 as part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days. If you are an ICICI and Axis Bank card holder, you can get a fixed discount of Rs 1,500 and the new POCO M5 for just Rs 10,999 for the basic variant and Rs 12,999 for the premium variant. The smartphone can be bought on Flipkart.com from 1 p.m. through the live trading event.

Bit M5: Specifications

The Poco M5 is the successor to the Poco M4, but there have been no significant changes to how the two phones are designed. The Poco M5 has a leather finish on the back, while the Poco M4 has a plastic panel. The camera module looks more or less the same on both phones.

The Poco M5 has an immersive 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Smart Display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, offering efficient scrolling and a vivid content viewing experience. In the camera department, the Poco M5 is equipped with a 50MP triple camera setup and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Poco M5 is powered by the latest 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM. In addition, the smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.