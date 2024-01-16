Poco X6 Series Debuts in India Today: Pricing, Specifications, and More

The Poco X6 series, comprising the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, officially launched in India on January 11, and today marks their inaugural sale. These smartphones come equipped with advanced features such as Dimensity 8300 Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processors, vivid OLED displays, and triple rear camera setups. Poco enthusiasts can now get their hands on these devices starting at 12 PM on Flipkart. Let's delve into the pricing details, specifications, and key features of the Poco X6 series.

Poco X6 Series: Pricing and Availability

The Poco X6 Pro is available in two variants: the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Poco X6 is offered in three configurations – 8GB + 256GB at Rs 19,999, 12GB + 256GB at Rs 21,999, and the 12GB + 512GB variant at Rs 22,999.

Poco X6 Series: Specifications

Design and Display:

The Poco X6 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, offering a high pixel density of 446 PPI. The immersive viewing experience is enhanced by a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.27%. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and features PWM dimming, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone exhibits a sleek design with thin bezels, measuring 1.3mm (left, right), 1.35mm (top), and 2.27mm (bottom). It is available in three colours: Grey, Black, and Leather POCO Yellow.

Camera Setup:

The Poco X6 Pro houses a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP OIS sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The camera features various modes, such as night mode, portrait mode, and AI camera, offering a range of creative options for users. The video capabilities include HDR video recording, dual video, steady video, and more.

Performance and Battery:

Powered by a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery, the Poco X6 Pro supports 67W Turbo Charge technology, ensuring fast and efficient charging. The device runs on HyperOS | MIUI 15 based on Android 14, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface. With water and dust resistance rated at IP54, the phone is equipped for durability. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port adds to the convenience.

Conclusion:

The Poco X6 series caters to users looking for feature-rich smartphones with powerful specifications. The inclusion of advanced processors, vibrant displays, and a capable camera setup positions these devices as competitive options in the market. The initial sale on Flipkart presents an opportunity for consumers to explore and acquire these smartphones, balancing performance and affordability.



