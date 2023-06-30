Pre-order Nothing Phone (2) on Flipkart for Rs 2000; How to do it

The Nothing Phone (2) is now available to pre-order in India ahead of its official launch on July 11. Interested customers can head over to Flipkart and deposit Rs 2,000 to pre-book the smartphone and enjoy some additional benefits. Pre-booking usually guarantees that you'll receive the device before regular customers buy it. Customers who book in advance can also purchase accessories at a discounted price. Of course, if you're not satisfied with the phone after launch, you can ask for a full refund. Otherwise, Rs 2,000 will be counted in the final bill.



Exclusive Pre-order Offers on Flipkart



Nothing's Flipkart listing explains that pre-order customers will receive a "pre-order pass" worth Rs 2,000. The pass guarantees that you will be able to pre-order Nothing Phone (2) after launch. In case you did not buy the smartphone between July 11 (9:00 p.m.) and July 20 (11:59 p.m.), the money will be returned to the source as of July 21.



In addition, you can also buy accessories at a low price. Nothing Ear (Stick) will cost Rs 4,250 instead of Rs 8,499. The Phone (2) case will be available for Rs 499 instead of Rs 1,299. Also, users can buy the Nothing screen protector for Rs 399 (MRP Rs 999) and the 45W Nothing charger for Rs 1499 (Rs 2499).

So far, Nothing has revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4700 mAh battery, which is larger than the phone's 4500 mAh battery (1). The charger information indicates that the smartphone will support 45W charging in addition to wireless charging. Nothing has also revealed a promotional image that suggests a flat-edge design, similar to the last generation model, which itself is inspired by the flat-edge design of the iPhone 12.

The rear panel will continue to include built-in LED lights that Nothing calls the Glyph module. This year, the phone is expected to cover more areas on the back with LED lights. Nothing will also offer more customization options with the latest Nothing OS 2.0. The company recently revealed that the device has a "Glyph Composer" that allows you to customize and mix custom Swedish House Mafia sounds.

Other features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, likely with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the first-gen model. It is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000-45,000 if we follow the specifications and design. The phone (2) is likely to compete against the Pixel 7a and OnePlus 11R. The original Phone (1) was launched in India for Rs 32,999.