PS5 restock starts in India today: Price, availability and more

In 2021, the PlayStation 5 launched in India, but many people are still finding it difficult to find a unit to take home. All of these gamers now have a reason to smile as a new PS5 restock is starting soon in India. Resupply is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., and several online stores will have the option to pre-order the PS5. Sony had previously announced that the PS5 shortage would end soon worldwide, and it seems that the company is doing everything possible it can to do justice to this statement. Since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has been in short supply, and with the release of several exciting new games, the demand for the console seems to be increasing every day.



Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: Availability

The console will be available for pre-order on Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Games The Shop, and Reliance Digital. Since these actions usually don't last for four hours as people are eager to buy them soon, it's best to log into these websites a couple of minutes before the actions go live. On the dot at 12 p.m. As of today, the PS5 will be sold on these websites.

Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: Price

The PlayStation 5 disc edition costs Rs 54,990. Previously, the price was Rs 50,000, but it has been increased recently. Only the standard disc edition of the console will reportedly be available for pre-order from now on. The console also has a God Of War: Ragnarok Bundle and a digital edition. The God of War: Ragnarok edition of PS5 is priced at Rs 59,390. The digital edition seems to be unavailable during the restock.

Sony PlayStation 5 at India Gaming Show

Recently, Sony's PlayStation 5 was available for sale at its kiosk at the India Gaming Show 2023, which was held on February 16-18 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The kiosk also had PlayStation accessories like DualSense and the recently released DualSense Edge controller, faceplates, Pulse 3D wireless headset, etc.

DualSense controllers were available for Rs 6,000 each, regardless of colour. However, there was no discount on the recently released Dual Sense Edge or other accessories. Some of the games available for sale at the event are Horizon Forbidden West, Last of Us Part 2, God of War Ragnarok, Uncharted, GTA V, and Deathloop, among others.