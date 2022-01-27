PUBG New State Lunar New Year Festivities Start; Find Challenges, Rewards, other details

PUBG New State is ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year with gamers and gamers from all over the world. The game has announced Lunar New Year events and rewards from January 26 to February 2, 2022. Reporting the same, PUBG New State tweeted, "Survivors, let's celebrate the Lunar New Year together! Log in and play NEW STATE MOBILE from Jan 26 to Feb 2 to claim all the rewards!"

PUBG New State players can kick off the Year of the Tiger with some chicken dinners and extreme Battle Royale matches! The game has prepared two special Battle Royale-themed challenge events that all players can take from January 26 to February 2. You can get amazing loot just by entering the battlefields! This is all we need to know about events:

Survivors, let's celebrate the Lunar New Year together! 🎊

Log in and play NEW STATE MOBILE from Jan 26 to Feb 2 to claim all the rewards! — NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 26, 2022

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Challenge 1: Dominate the battlefields!



According to information provided by PUBG New State, players can start the new year by roaming the battlefields and dominating the Battle Royale Original and Extreme modes.

Details:

Please log in for at least 4 days during the event period.

Reward: 3 BP Random Boxes (M)

Play 3 rounds of Battle Royale (BR: Original or BR: Extreme) every day for 4 days

Reward: 4 Royale Chest Tickets

PUBG New state Lunar New Year Challenge 2: Become the extreme hunter!

"What's better than a Chicken Dinner? A BR: Extreme Chicken Dinner, of course! Channel the tiger and become the ultimate predator of the Battlegrounds in BR: Extreme Mode for some awesome loot!," the game said in a statement.

Details:

Play at least 12 rounds of BR: Extreme during the event period.

Reward: 3 Frozen Wonderland Box Tickets

Get at least 1 Chicken Dinner in BR: Extreme Mode during the event period.

Reward: 5 Chicken Medals

It should be noted that the rewards of both events will be distributed from February 10, 2022.

In addition to this, PUBG New State also congratulated the winners of the Rimac Crate Ticket Giveaway event. And he also reported that the rewards have been sent to the winners' game mail. Also, rewards can be claimed before February 9, 2022.

Congratulations to the winners of the Rimac Crate Ticket Giveaway event!

Congratulations to the winners of the Rimac Crate Ticket Giveaway event!

Rewards have been sent to the winners' in-game mail! Please claim the reward by FEB 9 01:00 UTC. — NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 26, 2022




