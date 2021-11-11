PUBG New State: Server issue fixed, download and play now

PUBG New State finally arrived for Android users on Thursday morning. The game was supposed to launch at 9:30 a.m. and download automatically for those who had pre-registered for it. However, most of the players were unable to play it due to server issues. Earlier this morning, the game was displaying an error saying "Unable to connect to the server." The problem was detected by Krafton, the launch was finally delayed for a couple of hours. However, the game is now ready to download and can be played.



PUBG New State is a futuristic battle royale game set in 2051. Unlike the original PUBG game, New State is a mobile game only and cannot be played on PC or consoles. The game has been released globally in many countries, including India. Even though Krafton has launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (more or less PUBG under a new name), there were many waiting for PUBG New State.

Several players also reported the server issue on Twitter. Players cannot get past this screen where the game says it is looking for an update. Krafton has acknowledged that there is indeed a problem with their servers and the game has been postponed for a couple of hours.

Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details. pic.twitter.com/ppej12dg5w — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 11, 2021

"Hello Survivors! Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience. Please refer to the official website for more details," the tweet from PUBG New State's official Twitter handle said.



Twitter was filled with queries and complaints within a few minutes.

PUBG New State

Unable to connect to the server

Anybody with the same issue?#PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/TyulUoHGKH — Fregment☭🇰🇵 (@FREGMNT) November 11, 2021

That said, Krafton should have been a bit more careful and ensured that users have a smooth gaming experience. For those who have yet to download PUBG New State, the game file is 1.71GB in size. It can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Krafton has maintained that the gunplay and game mechanics will be on par with the PC version.



PUBG New State is confirmed to have a new map: Troi. This map will bring back some of the classic Erangel green with deeper urban settings like larger buildings and shopping complexes. You can also expect new weapons and vehicles within the game.



