PUBG: New State to get Exclusive Music, New Web Series in India

Krafton has confirmed that PUBG: New State is set to get new content exclusive to users in India. The company partnered with Sony Music India to feature the "Bad Boy x Bad Girl" song by Indian rapper and singer Badshah on the platform.

Additionally, Krafton is hosting a new web series called "New State Chronicles" and a dance challenge. Krafton has confirmed that it will use Badshah's new song featuring singer Nikhita Gandhi in sponsored content, including promotional and streaming videos.

Krafton is also said to be working with rapper Raftaar to release an exclusive song for PUBG: New State that will highlight the title's new features. Krafton says that Raftaar's upcoming song and Badshah's "Bad Boy x Bad Girl" will serve as the game's anthem in India.





PUBG: New State's three-part web series will be called New State Chronicles. The series will feature well-known personalities such as The Great Khali, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Awez Darbar, Kaneez Surka, Kubbra, Mortal, Mr Faizu Rohan, Scout, and The Sound Blaze. While the company has not revealed the exact release date, it is slated for a December release.



The company is also organizing a new dance challenge in which the winners will be entitled to receive Google Play Store gift cards worth up to $ 5,000 (approximately Rs 3.74,500). Users will need to upload their New State dance videos after using the PUBG: New State filter on Instagram and using #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState.

Krafton has also partnered with influencers and content creators, including Viraj Ghelani, Focused Indian, Bhuvan Bam, and Comedy Factory to promote PUBG: New State.