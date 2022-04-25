QurHealth offer cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions: Ravi Kunduru, Founder and CEO

QurHealth is a healthcare data management company which is on a quest to offer cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions rooted in knowledge and innovative technologies, such as analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence, to help people live healthier lives.



In an interview with The Hans India, Mr Ravi Kunduru, Founder and CEO, QurHealth, said the only way to attain high-quality health is through the conflux of industry players, service providers, medical professionals, and cutting-edge technology. Understanding this, QurHealth was incepted in India about two decades ago.

He further says, through QurHealth, we offer comprehensive IT-healthcare solutions to various healthcare stakeholders, consisting of care providers, payers, patients, and researchers. The company aims to create a safe and trusted choice for patients and their families for receiving personalised care, online and in-person.

State of Indian Healthtech sector

As per the Healthcare Access and Quality Index (HAQ), India ranks 145th out of 195 countries. The doctor-to-patient ratio in the country is 1:1596, which is alarmingly low compared to the WHO norm of 1:1400. Despite the challenges, India's healthcare industry offers enormous growth potential and a myriad of untapped prospects. According to the latest report from RBSA Advisor, "Unleashing the Health tech Potential," the Indian health-tech market is predicted to grow at a 39% CAGR from FY2020 to FY2023, reaching $50 billion by 2033.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic not only highlighted existing flaws in the healthcare system but also ushered in a slew of positive innovations, such as a faster adoption of digital health, that have transformed how healthcare is delivered. For example, according to a recent health tech report, by IAMAI-Praxis, in 2020, e-pharmacies experienced a 200% growth in orders, while teleconsultation platforms saw a surge of 300% in consultations.

The rapid adoption of innovative healthcare IT solutions rooted in knowledge and Analytics, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence can empower the providers to address proactive disease conditions and scale healthcare across India by providing high-quality, low-cost healthcare to the masses. It will help save billions of dollars and millions of lives worldwide proactively.

Sector transformation and its significance after the pandemic

The COVID-19-induced disruptions made people realise the importance of a robust and effective healthcare system that can offer a high-quality and personalised diagnosis and treatment. Thus, emerging as a ray of hope, Artificial Intelligence-based devices proved to be a game-changer in the Indian healthcare market to offer proactive, personalised, high-quality care.

Digital healthcare platforms serve as a service provider between health practitioners and patients, allowing healthcare to be delivered to people at home and in remote locations, improving outcomes while cutting costs. The doctors used teleconsultation to provide speedy diagnoses and care to people who didn't need direct medical intervention, minimising the danger of infection spreading.

Furthermore, the pandemic has increased the demand for the health tech sector, pushing healthcare to move beyond the hospital's four walls and transforming the healthcare industry. Healthcare digitisation brings high-quality healthcare within reach of all people, making them reap the benefits of an innovative, inclusive, and tech-backed experience.

Importance of Digital Health monitoring, especially for the older generation

As we grow older, the risk of developing various chronic conditions increases. If left unchecked/untreated, these problems will worsen over time. Hence, to overcome these obstacles, it's necessary to keep track of a patient's vitals, be aware of their symptoms ahead of time for early intervention and comorbidity detection and monitor and manage a patient's chronic illness or medical condition that requires continuous care.

Hence, with increased chances of chronic diseases associated with ageing, digital health monitoring is convenient and necessary for today's generations, notably the elders. The smart digital healthcare monitoring system can track the health of older people in real-time to prevent chronic diseases, and hospitalisation, which puts a strain on healthcare systems and expenses, can be reduced.

QurHealth disparity from other healthcare providers in India

When it comes to addressing rising healthcare costs, prevention is key, as it is preferable to deal with manageable problems before they become significant problems. Through QurHealth, we have invariably made this possible in India. We empower them to provide value-based patient care coordination and proactively save lives through our provider-first approach. Listed below is a list of some of our competitive advantages:–

QurOne – India's 1st value-based patient health care concierge program.

"Sheela"–World's 1st Personalised and Multilingual conversational AI Healthcare Assistant

HiTrust Certified and FISMAMOD environment for data safety and privacy

More than 1000 customisable care plans cover 30 specialities.

Real-time Patient Education with 50000+ medically curated, translated and certified Q&A datasets.

The Super-proactive Early comorbidities predictions and health risk alerts management

Voice-based Patient Care Plan Conformance, Vital Recordings, and Symptoms Management

94% Patient engagement and 88% Patient retention.

Real-World Evidence and Real-World Data preventive patient care using conversational AI & analytics.

QurHealth products and services

We at QurHealth use industry best practices and cutting-edge AI, ML, and data analytics tools to ensure that people stay healthy and have easy access to high-quality healthcare. In addition, it contributes to developing a new paradigm for patient care and interaction with caregivers, doctors, and hospitals, resulting in higher-quality healthcare.

Our personalised patient care services are spread across 30 specialities focusing on care coordination. We provide well-trained healthcare staff that gives us leverage for adherence and better care outcomes. In addition, we offer our users to choose among more than 1500+ care plans and diet plans.

In 2020, we launched Sheela, India's first multilingual conversational AI health assistant, to help individuals track their activities using their smartphones and Alexa as part of our mission to redefine personalised healthcare. In addition, to augment our offerings in the war against COVID-19, we launched QurOne, India's first patient care concierge program, through which we successfully treated 600+ patients in just seven weeks.

The journey and vision of QurHealth

QurHealth was incepted in India about two decades ago. In 2016, we shifted our focus to health-tech research and innovation to redefine Personalised Healthcare worldwide. We've invested over $10 million into the Qur platform's research, innovation, and development. With a strong presence in India, we are on target to generate USD 1 million in revenue over the next three quarters, with plans to increase to USD 36 million in the next 36 months.

Furthermore, with our unique tech-enabled services, we aim to serve 100 million patients globally as their secure and trusted care concierge company, develop 1 million providers and healthcare professionals, and create 100,000 QurPlans. We also plan to sign up 10,000 hospitals, partner with 1000 players and develop a 100 patents IP portfolio over the next five years.