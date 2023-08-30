Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to share GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers

Raksha Bandhan usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravan Maas, and this sibling bond will have so many things to look forward to, especially gifts and sweets. And if your sibling is not around, you have WhatsApp. A long-distance Rakhi is not a good idea, but here are some stickers to make things a little happier and heartier.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to Share WhatsApp GIFs

- Open a WhatsApp chat that you want to send a sticker to.

- Click on the smiley icon found in the chat box

- Now, tap on the sticker icon next to the GIF icon and click on the "+" sign inside the sticker panel.

- Tap on the sticker you like and send it to your loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to Share WhatsApp Stickers

- Go to the Google Play Store and find Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp.

- Select the sticker pack you like from the list of options and add it to WhatsApp.

- You will see all the stickers in the My Stickers tab on WhatsApp.

- From the sticker pack, select the sticker and then tap on the "Add" button.

- You must confirm by touching the "Add to WhatsApp" button.

- Now, you can select the sticker you want and send Raksha Bandhan stickers to your loved ones.





Send these stickers to your loved ones. Now, you need not repeat this process every time you want to send them to a WhatsApp user.