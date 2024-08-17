Raksha Bandhan 2024: Elevate the Celebration with these Gifts for Your Sibling

Gifting is a culture across traditions and seasons in India. A gift truly celebrates meaningful moments when it is thoughtful and evokes a personal emotion and bond. With Raksha Bandhan right around the corner, the quest for the perfect gift becomes a heartfelt endeavour. It is a time when we seek to find something beyond the ordinary, something that reflects the uniqueness of our siblings and the depth of our connection. Find the gifting options for Her.

This Raksha Bandhan, give your sibling the gift of effortless styling with the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, ensuring a great look in less time without damaging heat. The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. With a range of 5 styling attachments which consists of- Flyaway attachment, Styling concentrator, Diffuser, Gentle air attachment and Smoothing nozzle, one can choose the attachments according to their hair types. The Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates the heat. This prevents extreme heat damage, to help protect your hair's shine. Save up to Rs 7,000 on the Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer , now available for ₹29,900.00 at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in .



Your wanderlust-obsessed sibling can now enjoy the benefits of a bidet anywhere, anytime, with the convenient PureWash™ M050 portable bidet by Kohler. This sleek design fits discreetly into any bag or can attach to your backpack or belt with its convenient carrying strap. The PureWash™ M050 portable bidet is easy to use and features 180˚ nozzle adjustability, two water pressure settings, and two spray functions to personalize your cleansing experience. Powered by two AAA batteries, the 200 ml canister uses ordinary tap water and provides up to 60 seconds of water spray. The portable bidet is available in two colour options: black and white.PureWash™ M050 portable bidet is available on Kohler.co.in for Rs 2490

Ambrane PowerLit 30 is your ultimate on-the-go power companion. Equipped with a high-capacity 10000mAh lithium-ion battery, it offers ample power to keep your devices charged throughout the day. With versatile charging options, including Type-C and USB-A output ports and support for PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS, and VOOC protocols, it is compatible with a wide range of gadgets. Enjoy fast charging speeds up to 33W and real-time battery status with five intelligent LED indicators. The PowerLit 30 even supports laptop charging via the Type-C port, though at slower speeds. Its premium compact design ensures both style and functionality, complemented by a 180-day warranty against manufacturing defects. This can be bought for Rs 1999/-



This Raksha Bandhan, treat your coffee-loving sister to a gift that speaks her language – the De'Longhi Dedica Style EC 685 Pump Espresso machine. Imagine her delight as she unlocks a world of café-quality espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos, all from the comfort of home. This elegant machine, with its fast heating system and customizable settings, puts her in the barista's seat, letting her craft the perfect cuppa, every single time. Priced at INR 24,990, the De'Longhi Dedica Style , promises you countless cups of coffee, shared laughter, and memories brewed with love.



