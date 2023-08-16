Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch soon: Date, Design, Specs and Price

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G are confirmed to launch in India this month. The Realme 11 5G base had previously been launched in China. Although it is expected to share similar specifications, the Realme 11x 5G is likely cheaper than the base variant. Notably, Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were launched in India at the beginning of May. The company has teased the design and colour variants of the phones. Ahead of the launch, a leak hints at the phones' design, colour options, sale details, and specifications.

The company confirmed that the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will launch in India on August 23 at 12 PM. IST. Realme has teased the phone's colour options in promotional images. Both phones are seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the screen for the front-facing camera, while the rear panel is seen with a glossy finish and a larger circular camera module that packs the LED flash unit in the top left corner. Meanwhile, a report from SVZTechInfo has leaked dummy images, sale details, and the specifications of upcoming phones.

The report says that the Realme 11 and Realme 11x pre-orders will start on August 23 and continue until August 28, when the phones are expected to go on sale. Customers who pre-order the base variant will likely get a free Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo worth Rs. 1,299, while people who pre-order the Realme 11x are tipped to get a free Realme Buds 2 worth Rs. 599.

According to the report, the Realme 11 5G is expected to flaunt a "halo of glory" design, and the Realme 11x sports an S-curve design. Both phones are expected to be powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC cores and will likely get a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to the report, Realme 11 5G is expected to launch in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and is likely to be offered in Glory Black and Glory Gold colour options. The Realme 11x 5G is expected to be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and will likely come in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, which is tipped to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an LED flash unit, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 11x comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Realme 11 5G is confirmed to support 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, while the Realme 11x model is designed to support 33W fast charging. Both phones could come with 5,000mAh batteries. Expected to run Android 13-based Realme UI, the phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Both phones are designed to be equipped with a motion sensor for security side mount fingerprint.



