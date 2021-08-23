Realme C21Y to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme C21Y will launch in India today, August 23. The Realme phone was initially introduced in Vietnam last month as an affordable model in the company's C series. Realme C21Y sports triple rear cameras and a 20: 9 screen. It also features a waterdrop-style screen notch. Other highlights of the Realme C21Y include up to 4GB of RAM, octa-core SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. The smartphone also comes in two different colour options to choose from.

The Realme C21Y launch will take place today at 12:30 pm IST. Shortly after the formal announcement, the smartphone is expected to go on sale through the Realme.com website, as well as other major online and offline retailers across the country.

Realme C21Y Expected Price in India

The Realme C21Y price in India has yet to be officially revealed. However, the smartphone is expected to be available at a price similar to what was announced in Vietnam last month. Realme C21Y launched at VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It also comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage option that is priced at VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs. 12,100).

The new Realme C21Y was launched in Vietnam in the colours Black Caro and Caramel Green. However, its Indian variant will have Cross Black and Cross Blue shades.

Realme C21Y: Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD + display (720x1,600 pixels) with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with a Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, it offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

In terms of storage, Realme C21Y has up to 64GB of built-in storage support. The smartphone has a usual set of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the phone carries a fingerprint sensor on the back. Realme C21Y includes a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to provide all-day use on a single charge and has reverse cable charging support