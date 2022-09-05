Realme C33 to launch on September 6: Price and specifications leaked

Realme is set to launch its next budget smartphone under the C series in India tomorrow, September 6. Realme has already confirmed that it will introduce a new budget smartphone. It follows in the footsteps of the Realme C31, which was launched in March this year. The Realme C33 preview has already confirmed some major offerings, including a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP camera on the rear, and design components. The next entrant in Realme's smartphone lineup will be available exclusively for sale on Flipkart. And just before the launch, 91Mobiles leaked the expected price and specifications of the Realme C33. Check out.



Realme C33: Expected specifications and features

The Realme C33 is expected to bring a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which the Unisoc T612 chipset will power, a leaked listing image on Flipkart suggests. The 91Mobiles report revealed some other specs, such as its storage variants. As per the leaked images, it may come in two storage variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB memory, which can expand up to 1TB. Realme C33 will flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the device and a 5000mAh battery. Realme claims to have a standby battery life of 37 days!

In optics, it may feature a 50 MP AI dual camera setup at the back and a 5 MP selfie camera at the front. Previous leaks suggested that it would weigh around 187 grams and feature a "no-holds-barred marine design". In addition, you can have the option to choose between three colours: black, gold and blue.

Realme C33: Expected price

Flipkart listing suggested that Realme C33 launch at Rs. 11,999 for the top version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Therefore, the other standard version may even be available at a more affordable price. There may also be some banking offers after launch.

However, the final price and specifications will be confirmed tomorrow with the launch of the Realme C33 at noon, so watch out.