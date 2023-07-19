Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 launch today: How to watch live, what we expect

Chinese tech brand Realme is set to launch its two new products in India today. The company will present the C53 budget smartphone and a tablet - Realme Pad 2. The launch event will take place at 12:00 p.m. and be broadcast live on the company's social media platforms, such as YouTube and Twitter. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 108MP primary camera, and the Realme Pad, on the other hand, comes with a 120Hz display.

realme C53, realme Pad 2 Launch: Expected price and How to watch live

According to reports, the Realme C53 may be priced under Rs 10,000 in India for the base model, and the Realme Pad 2 is expected to be available under Rs 20,000 in the country. Realme Pad 2 is expected to go on sale on July 26 on Flipkart.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 launch event in India will start at 12:00 p.m. The launch event is set to be broadcast live on the company's social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

realme C53, Pad 2 Launch Event



realme C53, realme Pad 2: Expected Specifications

Realme India has confirmed that its C53 budget smartphone will have a 108MP primary camera and a large 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging. Realme C53 is already available in Malaysia, and the India variant will likely get similar specifications.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth images. It's likely to be backed by a Unisoc T612 SoC, with storage that can be expanded by up to 2TB with a microSD card. The smartphone also has a sleek design and a slim 7.9mm body, and Dynamic Island-like functionality built into the software.

On the other hand, Realme Pad 2 will be released in green and black colour options. As for the display, the tablet comes with an 11.5-inch display with an 85.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme Pad 2 can offer USB Type-C as a charging port. The Realme Pad 2 is expected to run on the company's own Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. The custom operating system will be based on Android 13.