Realme GT 8 Pro to Debut in India with Switchable Camera Bump and Sustainable Design

Realme is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its GT 8 Pro in India this November, promising to redefine smartphone design and sustainability. The brand, known for pushing creative boundaries, is positioning the GT 8 Pro as a bold step forward — one that blends personal expression, advanced engineering, and eco-conscious materials into a single flagship experience.

At the heart of this innovation is what Realme calls the industry’s first switchable camera bump — a feature that lets users physically customize their phone’s appearance. According to the company, owners will be able to unscrew the original camera cover and swap it with alternate modules in varying shapes — from round and square designs to playful robot-inspired ones. Each variant features a unique color contrast, giving users a tangible way to showcase their individuality.

Chase Xu, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Realme, explained the philosophy behind this design, saying, “Young users want devices that reflect their unique personalities, but the flagship market has forced them to choose between identical designs. The Switchable Camera Bump is a boldly different approach.”

This concept marks a significant shift from the uniform aesthetics dominating the premium smartphone market. By allowing hardware-based personalisation, Realme aims to turn smartphones from mere tech tools into personal statements. The company’s “Colour-Mix” concept extends this individuality further — pairing each camera module with subtly contrasting hues that enhance both style and distinction.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in two colours — Diary White and Urban Blue. Its body design follows a golden ratio-inspired curve transition and a dual 2.5D edge structure, coupled with a matte metal frame for a refined look and a comfortable in-hand experience.

Equally noteworthy is the GT 8 Pro’s commitment to sustainability. The device features a paper-like leather back made from recycled plastics and textiles, giving it a soft, textured feel while keeping it lightweight and durable. The Urban Blue variant, in particular, emphasizes the brand’s eco-friendly direction, offering both style and conscience.

Realme further reinforces its green initiatives by using natural organic dyes and an organic silicone coating to reduce its environmental footprint. Its materials are Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified, and the back panel features Photonic Nano-Carving technology, ensuring precision engraving down to 0.02mm. The company stresses that premium design and sustainability can coexist, setting a new benchmark for the flagship category.

Performance-wise, the GT 8 Pro will debut with “dual chip power”, combining the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Hyper Vision + AI capabilities. It will also be the first smartphone to launch with Realme UI 7.0 out of the box and will feature a camera system co-developed with Ricoh, promising next-generation imaging performance.

The Realme GT 8 Pro, set to launch exclusively via Flipkart, embodies a new design direction for the brand — one that prioritizes creativity, sustainability, and power in equal measure. By embracing recycled materials and modular design, Realme is not only catering to young, expressive users but also taking a meaningful step toward a greener tech future.