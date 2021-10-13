Realme GT Neo 2 Lanches in India with Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in India, less than a month after its debut in China. The company had introduced the original Realme GT Neo as the Realme X7 Max 5G which features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. However, the next-gen model comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9R 5G. In terms of appearance, the Realme GT Neo 2 retains a hole-punch screen, but the rear cameras come in a different arrangement. Realme also updated the base RAM configuration to 8GB which goes up to 12GB.



In terms of specs, the latest Realme GT Neo 2 has a comparatively larger 6.62-inch E4 display that has Full-HD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of maximum brightness. It also supports HDR10 + content, DC dimming, and 600Hz touch sample rate. Under the hood, the phone sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme has also introduced dynamic RAM expansion up to 7GB to increase RAM capacity by using internal storage to improve multitasking. Samsung has also started using technology like "RAM Plus".

In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 2's triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and cooling system to ensure gameplay. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 which comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming.

Pricing for the Realme GT Neo 2 in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB base storage option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 35,999. Its sale in India will start from October 17 through Flipkart. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will have access to the phone on October 16.