Realme Pad X tablet, Watch 3 to launch today; Watch live



Realme will launch a series of AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) products today in India, July 26. At its 'Hey Creatives' launch event, you'll see the debut of the Realme Pad X tablet, Watch 3 smartwatch, Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones and Realme flat monitor. The event will start at 12:30 p.m., and prices for new products will be announced towards the end of the show. Realme has also created microsites dedicated to the products, where it has revealed some of its key specifications.

How to watch the live event Realme Hey Creative

Fans can go to the official YouTube and social media channels of Realme India to watch the event live. It will start at 12:30 p.m. IST.

Specifications of the Realme Pad X

Realme has already revealed the design, and the Pad X will come with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display, but it doesn't seem to support a high refresh rate. In that case, we can expect the display to have a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The official poster highlights a blue colour variant, but you could also get a black model. The screen will offer 450 nits of brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6%. The Realme Pad X will also house an 8,340mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. Other main features include Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, a single rear camera, and a front camera.

Realme 3 watch

As the name suggests, the upcoming Realme Watch 3 smartwatch succeeds the Watch 2. It resembles the Apple Watch with a rectangular design. The watch's main feature is that it comes with Bluetooth calling support. There's a 1.8-inch LCD screen with 500 nits of peak brightness and slim bezels. Other details remain unclear.

Realme flat monitor, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

Realme is also introducing the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, which recently debuted in China. The headphones come with 10mm audio drivers and 30 hours of music playback. The earphones have silicone tips and narrow temples with touch support. Realme Flat Monitor is the first Realme monitor to come to India. It brings a 23.8-inch Full HD frameless panel and a 75Hz refresh rate.