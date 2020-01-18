Realme to Host Real Public Sale on Flipkart from 19th to 22nd January

Realme is hosting a new Real Public Sale on Flipkart and Realme.com in India. The sale will begin on January 19 and lasts till January 22; smartphones will be listed with a discount of up to Rs. 2,000. In this three day, sale smartphones like Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 3, and more will be available at slashed prices. The Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless will also bring offers and discounts on Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme.com.

The Realme 5 Pro can be bought at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. This offers a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all variants, which are actually priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively. During the sale Realme X 4GB + 128GB which actually cost Rs 16,999 can be bought at Rs. 14,999, and the Realme XT 4GB + 64GB will cost around Rs. 14,999 as an alternative of Rs. 15,999.

During the Real Public sale, Realme 3i and Realme 3 will also be offered at discounts. The Realme 3 3GB + 32GB will be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, the 3GB + 64GB model will be available at Rs. 7,499, and the 4GB + 64GB model is costed at Rs. 7,999. Whereas, the Realme 3i, will be offered at Rs. 6,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount) for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 7,999 (Rs. 2,000 discount) for the 4GB + 64GB model. Likewise, the Realme 2 Pro can be bought at price cut of Rs. 1,000, and will be listed at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Moreover, these accessories will be listed at revised priced from January 18 to January 22. The Realme Buds 2 can be bought at Rs. 499 instead of Rs. 599, and the Realme Buds Wireless will be available for Rs. 1,599 in its place of Rs. 1,799. Whereas the phone sale will go live on January 19 at 11:59 pm IST, and be available till January 22 at 11:59 pm IST. Phones can be bought at revised prices on Flipkart and Realme.com only.