Redmi Celebrates 11 Years in India with Launch of Two New Smartphones

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is marking a major milestone in India with the launch of two brand-new smartphones, scheduled for July 23 and 24. The company is commemorating 11 years of its presence in the Indian market, having first debuted with the Mi 3 in July 2014.

The announcement was made on Redmi India’s official social media channels, where the brand shared teasers for the upcoming phones. While full details remain under wraps, the teasers offer enough to stir anticipation among fans, hinting at significant upgrades in battery capacity and power performance.

“It's been 11 incredible years since we first landed in India! We're celebrating the day it all began by bringing you not one, but two new smartphones! Get ready to experience the next chapter of innovation. Thank you for 11 years of unwavering support,” the company posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Redmi also dropped a cryptic teaser on the power-packed nature of the new devices, promising a shift from underwhelming performance to something bold and reliable.

“Prepare to be overwhelmed by power. We're done with weak batteries, average power, and empty promises. This is the start of the #PowerRevolution. #mAhAisComing,”

the company added in a follow-up post.

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the model names or specs, the visuals in the teasers provide some insight. The smartphone launching on July 23 features a sleek white finish with the Redmi logo placed vertically in the lower-left corner. The second device, scheduled for July 24, sports a dual-tone burgundy or brownish color scheme, signaling a distinct aesthetic direction for each model.

The emphasis on battery capacity and power hints that Redmi may be addressing a common consumer pain point—longevity and reliable performance—something the brand seems keen to highlight during its anniversary celebrations.

This launch follows closely on the heels of Xiaomi unveiling new colour variants for its popular Redmi Note 14 series earlier this month. These include a Champagne Gold option for the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which joined the existing lineup of Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (leather finish) models.

Amid all the excitement, there’s growing buzz around what might be next—especially the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, which has already become the subject of online leaks. According to popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the Note 15 Pro+ is expected to feature a “1.5K” display, ultra-slim bezels, and a dual 50MP camera setup with telephoto capabilities. It may also debut the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and could come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh to 8,000 mAh battery—though these details remain unconfirmed.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Redmi as it kicks off a new chapter in India—celebrating past achievements while teasing the future of smartphone innovation.