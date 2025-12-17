'Deeply misogynistic mindset': Shiv Sena-UBT slams UP Minister's comments in defending Nitish Kumar on hijab row

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-UBT on Wednesday criticised Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad for his controversial remarks while defending Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over an incident where he pulled down a woman doctor’s hijab during a public event in Patna, with party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi saying that the comments reflected a deeply misogynistic mindset and showed a willingness to disrespect a woman’s dignity in order to justify an inappropriate act.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said that such statements exposed the regressive thinking of leaders who trivialise the dignity and autonomy of women.

"This reflects their misogynistic mindset, showing that they can disrespect a woman and her dignity just to portray a wrong act as correct. What Sanjay Nishad said is highly offensive and completely inappropriate, and he must apologise. Claiming later that his ‘interpretation was different’ is false and only reveals their mentality," she said.

Chaturvedi further broadened her criticism, alleging that leaders across regions and parties within the BJP-led alliance have consistently demonstrated anti-women attitudes.

"From South to North, from Nitish Kumar to Prajwal Revanna, the BJP and its allies have always displayed anti-women thinking. They want votes from women, but they do not respect women. Nitish Kumar has not apologised yet, and instead of condemning the act, people are defending him," she added.

The Shiv Sena-UBT MP emphasised that the issue went beyond religious attire and was fundamentally about respect for women.

"This is not about the burqa or hijab. Even if it was a dupatta, no one has the right to comment on or interfere with what a woman wears. What a woman chooses to wear is her personal choice. Both Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Nishad should apologise. One is a Chief Minister and the other a Minister. Such remarks are shameful," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo downplayed the controversy, stating that the incident was being unnecessarily politicised.

"There is no need to comment on such cheap remarks. The woman was of the age of Nitish Kumar’s granddaughter, and he was merely giving his blessings. As the head of the state and a guardian-like figure, such interpretations are unwarranted," he said.

Nishad, while speaking to a regional news channel, made remarks in Hindi suggesting that the incident had been blown out of proportion.

"Arey, woh bhi toh aadmi hain na, peeche nahi padna chahiye. Naqab chhoo diya toh itna ho gaya… kahin aur chhoo dete toh kya ho jaata (Oh, he is a man after all, don't get after him. He touched the naqab and all this ensured.. what if he had touched elsewhere)," he said, while smiling.

The comments sparked widespread outrage and criticism across political and social platforms.

Following the backlash, the Uttar Pradesh Minister issued a clarification, asserting that his remarks were misunderstood. “The statement over which a controversy is being created today was said by me casually, with a smile, and in my local Bhojpuri dialect. There was no ill intention towards any community, woman, or religion, nor any intent to insult,” he said.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a government function in Patna. During the event, the 74-year-old leader was seen handing a certificate to an AYUSH doctor and gesturing for her to remove her hijab. Before she could respond, he reached out and pulled it down himself, briefly exposing her mouth and chin. While some people present laughed, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was seen attempting to intervene and stop Nitish Kumar.