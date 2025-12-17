Telangana assembly speaker dismisses petition on disqualification of defected MLAs

In a significant ruling, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad has dismissed petitions for disqualification against five MLAs who allegedly defected to other parties. The Speaker clarified that there was insufficient evidence to warrant disqualification, emphasising that adequate proof of the MLAs’ party changes was not presented.

The complaint was filed by members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who alleged that MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Prakash Goud had won their seats on the BRS ticket but later switched allegiance to the Congress party.

As the Speaker delayed a decision, BRS leaders sought intervention from the Supreme Court. Following several hearings, the Supreme Court directed the Assembly Speaker to reach a conclusion by December 18th, resulting in the recent verdict.