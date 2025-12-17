Instagram Brings Reels to the Living Room with New TV App

Instagram is taking its popular short-video format beyond smartphones and into living rooms. The Meta-owned platform has begun testing a dedicated Instagram app designed specifically for televisions, putting Reels front and centre on the big screen for the first time.

The move comes after months of speculation about Instagram’s plans for a TV app. According to the company, the decision was shaped by user feedback, with many saying that watching Reels together made the experience more enjoyable. With this new app, Instagram hopes to transform what is typically a solo, phone-based habit into a shared activity suitable for families and friends.

Unlike the standard Instagram app on Android or iOS, the TV version follows a different approach to content discovery. Once users log in, Reels are organised into themed channels based on interests such as new music, sports highlights, travel, and trending moments. Instagram says this structure helps viewers quickly find content they enjoy, while also making it easier to discover what’s currently popular.

The app’s home screen is designed with TV viewing in mind. It features personalised, horizontal collections of video thumbnails. Selecting a thumbnail opens a full portrait Reel on the screen, with captions and engagement details displayed on either side. To maintain familiarity, users can swipe up to move to the next Reel, closely mirroring the mobile experience but optimised for a larger display.

One notable addition is support for multiple accounts. Users can add up to five different Instagram accounts to the TV app, allowing each member of a household to receive personalised recommendations. Instagram also notes that users can create a separate account exclusively for TV use if they prefer to keep their mobile and shared viewing habits separate.

Beyond passive viewing, the TV app still offers several interactive features. Users can search for creators, browse profiles, and explore Instagram directly from the television. While the experience is more focused on watching rather than posting, it still retains core discovery elements that define the platform.

At present, the Instagram for TV app is in a limited testing phase. It is available as a pilot on Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States. Instagram says it plans to expand to more devices and regions after collecting feedback from this initial rollout.

Looking ahead, Instagram is also experimenting with additional features to make the TV experience more engaging. These include the option to use a smartphone as a remote control and the possibility of shared feeds with friends, which could further emphasise social viewing.

With this Reels-first TV app, Instagram is clearly exploring new ways to extend its reach beyond mobile screens. Whether viewers embrace vertical videos on televisions remains to be seen, but the test signals Meta’s ambition to make short-form video a truly multi-screen experience.