Redmi Note 10T 5G debut in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Find Details

Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India on Tuesday. The new Redmi phone is the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series, after Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S. It is also the first 5G phone with Xiaomi's Redmi brand in India. Redmi Note 10T 5G essentially comes as a renamed version of Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The smartphone features triple rear cameras and a perforated screen design. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.



Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price and Availability in India The Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in Chrome White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue and Mint Green colours. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting July 26.

Launch offers on Redmi Note 10T 5G include up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and easy EMI transactions. There will also be no-cost EMI and exchange options through retail channels.

Redmi note 10T 5G was initially launched in Russia last month, priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Camera and Specifications The Redmi Note 10T 5G Dual SIM (Nano) runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD + display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC from eight cores, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens.

For photos and videos, Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f / 2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Connectivity, Storage and Other Features Redmi Note 10T 5G has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, infrared (IR) emitter, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000 mAh battery in the Redmi Note 10T 5G that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger in the box). Furthermore, the phone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.



