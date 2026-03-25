Redmi Note 15 Special Edition Set for April 2 India Launch with Premium Red Design

Redmi has officially confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE), scheduled for April 2. Ahead of the debut, the brand offered an early glimpse of the device on its social media channels, revealing a striking new design that sets it apart from existing variants.

The Special Edition arrives in a bold red finish with a faux-leather textured back panel, complemented by a refined gold-toned frame. The fresh look adds a premium flair to the lineup, which currently includes Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple color options.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition is likely a rebranded version of the New Year Cherry Red edition previously introduced in China. If that holds true, buyers can expect the same internal hardware and feature set found in the standard Redmi Note 15 launched earlier this year.

Performance and Display

At its core, the Redmi Note 15 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The company claims this processor is tuned to deliver “48-month lag-free performance,” positioning the phone as a long-term daily driver for mainstream users.

The device features a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, ensuring comfortable visibility even under harsh sunlight. Eye comfort is also a priority, with TUV triple eye care certification onboard.

Additional usability enhancements include Hydro Touch 2.0 support for improved touch responsiveness in wet conditions. The phone maintains a sleek profile, weighing 178 grams and measuring 7.35mm thick, while the Iris Purple version is slightly thicker at 7.4mm.

Cameras and Imaging

Photography remains a strong focus. The rear camera setup is headlined by a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens for broader framing. For selfies and video calls, users get a 20MP front-facing camera.

Video enthusiasts will appreciate support for 4K video recording through the main sensor, enabling sharper and more detailed footage.

Battery, Durability, and Software

Powering the smartphone is a sizeable 5,520mAh battery designed for extended daily use. It supports 45W wired fast charging, helping users get back to full power quickly.

Durability features add further appeal. The device carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and meets MIL-STD810 military-grade durability standards, making it more resilient in demanding conditions.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It also integrates smart features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search, enhancing productivity and search convenience.

Price and Variants

The standard Redmi Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Special Edition is expected to be positioned similarly, though official pricing will be revealed at launch.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness

6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear Camera: 108MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

108MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera: 20MP

20MP Battery: 5,520mAh

5,520mAh Charging: 45W wired fast charging

45W wired fast charging Protection: IP66 rating, MIL-STD810 durability

IP66 rating, MIL-STD810 durability Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15

With refreshed styling and dependable hardware, the Special Edition aims to attract buyers seeking performance with standout design.



