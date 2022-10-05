Reliance Jio 5G rollout starts today, but not for all users

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of 5G services. The telecommunications company is rolling out 5G in just four cities on a trial basis as part of the Dussehra celebrations. Jio users based in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi will be able to access 5G services in India from October 5. However, Jio does not offer everyone access to the latest network, and it is difficult to get 5G instantly. Here is everything you need to know.



Reliance Jio launches 5G services today, but not for all users

Reliance Jio is launching 5G in India, but it's not available to everyone. The telecommunications company will send an invitation to select Jio users because it is a beta test and not a commercial launch. There is no way to get an invite from anywhere, and the company will select customers at random, Reliance Jio told India Today Tech. Jio also stated that those who get exclusive access to 5G services would be notified via SMS and other platforms.

Customers will receive an invitation with the name "Jio Welcome Offer". Additionally, those who receive the invite will be automatically upgraded to the Jio 5G network, meaning people will not be required to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G phone to access India's latest and fastest network. Reliance Jio has confirmed that customers will get unlimited 5G data with a speed of up to 1 Gbps.

The company said, "Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer."