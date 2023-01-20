Reliance Jio brings two new prepaid plans: Offers, prices and benefits

Telecom giant Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has launched two new prepaid plans for subscribers. The latest Jio plans cost Rs 899 and Rs 349, respectively. The Jio plans are available on the MyJio app, the official Jio website, and other billing platforms. These recently introduced plans offer up to 90 days of validity, 2.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls and more. Here are more details about the benefits these Jio plans offer:



Jio Rs 349 Plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan offers unlimited voice calls to all networks and 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, valid for up to 30 days. This means that the total amount of data the plan will offer will be 75 GB. Other than this, the Rs 349 plan will offer 100 SMS per day and allow users to access JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. In addition, Jio will also provide 5G data as part of the Welcome Offer with this offer.

Jio Rs 899 Plan: Benefits

The latest Jio Rs 899 plan will offer unlimited voice call benefits, 2.5 GB of high-speed data per day and 100 SMS per day. This plan would be valid for up to 90 days. This means that this plan's total amount of data is 225 GB. In addition, the Rs 899 prepaid plan will allow users to access JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Like the previous one, the telecommunications company will also offer 5G data as part of the Welcome Offer with this plan.

Jio True 5G

Jio started rolling out its True 5G services in India in 2022. Jio has already rolled out its 5G service in more than 100 cities across the country. Jio aims to roll out a 5G network across India by the end of this year. Jio's True 5G service is now available in most major cities, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Kochi.