Reliance Jio launches Jio Prima 4G phone; Price and specifications

Reliance Jio has launched its new phone, the JioPhone Prima 4G. The company unveiled the phone at theIndian Mobile Congress2023 (IMC) and announced it would be available during Diwali. However, the phone is now listed on JioMart's website with details. The JioPhone Prima 4G is a feature phone with a premium design and comes with social media apps like WhatsApp and YouTube.

Jio Prima 4G phone: Price and availability

The recently launched Jio Phone Prima 4G features a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a flashlight and a camera, including a 0.3-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, this Jio phone is powered by 512MB of RAM, and its storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB via a micro SD card. Running on the KaiOS operating system, this 4G phone is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 processor, ensuring smooth performance.

For connectivity, the Jio Phone Prima 4G features Bluetooth 5.0 and is equipped with an 1800 mAh battery, which provides enough power to keep your phone running for an extended period.

In terms of features, the Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with an FM radio feature, which is ideal for enjoying your favourite stations on the go. The phone also has pre-installed apps like YouTube, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn and Jio News. Additionally, users have access to Cinema and Jio Pay to modify the functionality.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio launched Jio SpaceFiber, a satellite internet service that provides gigabit speeds to remote locations in India that previously did not have internet access. Jio has partnered with SES, a satellite telecom company, to access SES' O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites, which are the only MEO satellites that can offer fiber-like internet services from space. This partnership is not new, as Jio and SES announced a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited in early 2022.

SES is the first company in the world to successfully operate and commercialize satellites in two orbits, geostationary orbit (GEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO). SES has more than 70 satellites in orbit and provides video and data services to millions of customers worldwide. SES has partnered with other big names, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Honeywell, Hughes Network Systems and SpaceX.

Jio will initially launch SpaceFiber in four of the most remote locations in India: Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam. Jio has yet to announce where SpaceFiber will expand next, but it will likely expand quickly. Notably, this is the first time that an Indian company is offering gigabit Internet through satellites.