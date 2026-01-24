Republic Day 2026: Smart Kitchen Appliances for an Easy Long Weekend
This Republic Day long weekend, upgrade your kitchen with smart appliances that cut cooking time and maximise celebration time. From steam ovens to air fryers and OTGs, enjoy healthier, faster, and hassle-free meals for every festive gathering
Republic Day long weekends are meant to be slow, festive, and fuss-free. Whether you’re hosting family for a tricolour-themed brunch, planning a cosy movie-and-snacks evening, or simply enjoying some downtime at home, the kitchen shouldn’t feel like work. That’s where smart kitchen appliances step in. From quicker prep to faster cooking and easier clean-up, these modern essentials help you spend less time managing meals and more time enjoying the holiday.
Make Republic Day weekend cooking easy with this versatile 3-in-1 steamer, air fryer and oven. Powered by 3D Hot Steam technology, it locks in moisture while keeping meals lighter and healthier. With 11 cooking functions, 39 preset menus, an 18L triple-layer capacity, and temperature control up to 230°C, it can handle everything from dimsums and veggies to baked dishes and roasts with ease. Perfect for quick, fuss-free meals when you want more celebrating and less kitchen time.
Price Rs 26,500
With 10‑in‑1 functions—from air fry and convection steam to bake, roast, dehydrate, and ferment—it handles every recipe with ease. Its large water tank ensures long steaming cycles, delivering healthier, nutrient-rich meals with minimal oil. Perfect for quick, convenient holiday cooking
Price Rs 16,999
This 35L multi‑function OTG makes baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating incredibly easy. With six heating modes, a motorised rotisserie, a 60‑minute timer, and adjustable temperature control, you can cook everything from snacks to full meals. The removable crumb tray and oven light ensure hassle‑free use and cleanup.
Price Rs 6,269
The NUKK BRISK 6.5L ILAG CeramicTech air fryer offers 360° even crisping without toxins like PTFE or PFAS. With eight presets—including Indian favourites like samosas, rotis, kebabs, and tikkas—it delivers fast, flavourful meals in a compact, family‑friendly design. Perfect for effortless long‑weekend snacking.
Price Rs 8,999
Stress‑free cooking is possible with Nuticook’s multifunction 24L Air Fryer Oven. It air fries, bakes, roasts, dehydrates, and even runs a rotisserie all with 8 one‑touch presets. Powered by Rapid Air and 360° Circulation Technology, it delivers crisp, healthy meals effortlessly. Easy to clean, spacious, and perfect for family cooking.
Price Rs 18,999