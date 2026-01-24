Republic Day 2026: Smart Kitchen Appliances for an Easy Long Weekend

Republic Day long weekends are meant to be slow, festive, and fuss-free. Whether you’re hosting family for a tricolour-themed brunch, planning a cosy movie-and-snacks evening, or simply enjoying some downtime at home, the kitchen shouldn’t feel like work. That’s where smart kitchen appliances step in. From quicker prep to faster cooking and easier clean-up, these modern essentials help you spend less time managing meals and more time enjoying the holiday.

Usha iChef Steam Oven

Make Republic Day weekend cooking easy with this versatile 3-in-1 steamer, air fryer and oven. Powered by 3D Hot Steam technology, it locks in moisture while keeping meals lighter and healthier. With 11 cooking functions, 39 preset menus, an 18L triple-layer capacity, and temperature control up to 230°C, it can handle everything from dimsums and veggies to baked dishes and roasts with ease. Perfect for quick, fuss-free meals when you want more celebrating and less kitchen time.

Price Rs 26,500